PU organizes seminar on Kashmir Solidarity Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Punjab University Department of History and Pakistan Studies organized a seminar to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day, here on Tuesday.

On the occasion, Chairman Department of History Prof Dr Mahboob Hussain, Assistant Professor Ghazi Muhammad Abdullah, faculty members and a large number of students were present.

In his keynote address, Ghazi Muhammad Abdullah shed light on the complexities of this long standing dispute. He said that the Kashmir issue is a multifaceted problem that goes beyond a simple border dispute between India and Pakistan. It's a conflict that has been fueled by historical, political, and social factors, leading to a flashpoint in South Asia, he added.

The speaker said that from the partition of India in 1947 to the present day, the Kashmir issue has been a major point of contention between India and Pakistan.

He said that the conflict has resulted in numerous wars, insurgencies, and human rights violations, leaving deep scars on the region. He emphasized that it’s essential to understand the historical context of the Kashmir issue, including the role of the British Empire, the accession of Kashmir to India, and the subsequent wars between India and Pakistan.

Dr Mahboob said that the seminar was a reminder of the need for a peaceful resolution to the Kashmir conflict. He was of the view that it's crucial for India and Pakistan to engage in dialogue and find a mutually acceptable solution that takes into account the aspirations of the Kashmiri people, he added. He said that let's hope that one day, the Kashmir issue will be a relic of the past, and the region will thrive in peace and prosperity.