PU Organizes Training Workshop

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 05:06 PM

PU organizes training workshop

Punjab University (PU) conducted a one-day training session here on Saturday on "Image Classification and Google Earth Engine" under Lab's "Institutional Capacity Building and Professional Development Program (ICBPDP)"

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab University (PU) conducted a one-day training session here on Saturday on "Image Classification and Google Earth Engine" under Lab's "Institutional Capacity Building and Professional Development Program (ICBPDP)".

This training workshop was organized by the Urban Unit in which experts from public sector departments such as Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) Urban Unit, Agricultural Department, Environment Protection Department (EPD), NESPAK, Forest Department, Irrigation Department, Mines and Minerals Department, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Punjab Information Technology board (PITB), Punjab Social Protection Authority (PPA), Housing, Urban Development & Public Health Department (HUD&PHED), Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), Meteorological Department, and Environment Protection Department (EPD) participated.

According to a press release, this training activity was in support to the vision of the PU Vice Chancellor to provide services for public sector institutional capacity building and develop linkages with industry and services sector organizations.

More Stories From Education

