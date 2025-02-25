PU organizes two-day workshop on Advanced Aluminium Alloys

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Punjab University Institute of Metallurgy & Materials Engineering (IMME) in collaboration with Pakistan Advanced Materials Forum (PAMF) organized a two-day workshop on "Advanced Aluminium Alloys" at Al Raazi Hall.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by PAMF General Secretary Dr Syed Khalid Shah, Executive Member Arshad Nawaz Khan, Former Dean Faculty of Engineering and Technology Prof Dr Muhammad Taqi Zahid Butt, Former President PAMF Engr. Tahir Ikram, Director IMME Prof Dr Muhammad Kamran, faculty members, students and over 80 participants from industry leaders, researchers were present. In his address, Dr Syed Khalid Shah highlighted the role of PAMF towards knowledge sharing by holding different workshops and conferences over the past decade.

Prof Dr Muhammad Kamran highlighted the need of research and up gradation of existing industrial facilities to improve the quality of the products to increase the export.

Arshad Nawaz highlighted the potential growth in demand in future and encouraged the industry and academia to work jointly to improve quality of products, innovate and diversify the production profile.

The workshop featured three technical sessions along with two lab demonstration sessions and an exhibition, where leading companies like Chenab Engineering Madina Auto Industries, SOAN Enterprises Islamabad, B.R. Casting, Noor Ashraf and Sons, AZCO, Indus Tooling Solution, Metal House, AP. CHEM, Akram & Sons Enterprises, Pro Tech Engineers showcased their latest technologies and innovations. On first day two technical sessions which comprised lectures on Hi-Tech Applications of Al Alloys, Structure Property Relationship, Aluminum Metallurgy and Hot Spray Al Alloys were delivered. Moreover two practical sessions on NDT/UT and Microscopy were arranged. The workshop plays a crucial role in bridging the gap between academia and industry by promoting research, innovation, and commercialization of advanced materials.