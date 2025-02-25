Open Menu

PU Organizes Two-day Workshop On Advanced Aluminium Alloys

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 25, 2025 | 08:44 PM

PU organizes two-day workshop on Advanced Aluminium Alloys

Punjab University Institute of Metallurgy & Materials Engineering (IMME) in collaboration with Pakistan Advanced Materials Forum (PAMF) organized a two-day workshop on "Advanced Aluminium Alloys" at Al Raazi Hall

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Punjab University Institute of Metallurgy & Materials Engineering (IMME) in collaboration with Pakistan Advanced Materials Forum (PAMF) organized a two-day workshop on "Advanced Aluminium Alloys" at Al Raazi Hall.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by PAMF General Secretary Dr Syed Khalid Shah, Executive Member Arshad Nawaz Khan, Former Dean Faculty of Engineering and Technology Prof Dr Muhammad Taqi Zahid Butt, Former President PAMF Engr. Tahir Ikram, Director IMME Prof Dr Muhammad Kamran, faculty members, students and over 80 participants from industry leaders, researchers were present. In his address, Dr Syed Khalid Shah highlighted the role of PAMF towards knowledge sharing by holding different workshops and conferences over the past decade.

Prof Dr Muhammad Kamran highlighted the need of research and up gradation of existing industrial facilities to improve the quality of the products to increase the export.

Arshad Nawaz highlighted the potential growth in demand in future and encouraged the industry and academia to work jointly to improve quality of products, innovate and diversify the production profile.

The workshop featured three technical sessions along with two lab demonstration sessions and an exhibition, where leading companies like Chenab Engineering Madina Auto Industries, SOAN Enterprises Islamabad, B.R. Casting, Noor Ashraf and Sons, AZCO, Indus Tooling Solution, Metal House, AP. CHEM, Akram & Sons Enterprises, Pro Tech Engineers showcased their latest technologies and innovations. On first day two technical sessions which comprised lectures on Hi-Tech Applications of Al Alloys, Structure Property Relationship, Aluminum Metallurgy and Hot Spray Al Alloys were delivered. Moreover two practical sessions on NDT/UT and Microscopy were arranged. The workshop plays a crucial role in bridging the gap between academia and industry by promoting research, innovation, and commercialization of advanced materials.

Recent Stories

Mansoor bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony o ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony of first cohort of Dubai Disast ..

2 seconds ago
 Multiply Group signs landmark investment with CVC, ..

Multiply Group signs landmark investment with CVC, PAI Partners to secure 67.91% ..

30 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders organises ‘Harmony Camp ..

Muslim Council of Elders organises ‘Harmony Camp 2025’ in Indonesia

45 minutes ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with UK’s Economic Se ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with UK’s Economic Secretary to the Treasury

45 minutes ago
 ICC Champions Trophy: Imran Khan watched Pakistan ..

ICC Champions Trophy: Imran Khan watched Pakistan vs. India match at Adiala jail

50 minutes ago
 Dubai Taxi Company, Dubai Airports sign five-year ..

Dubai Taxi Company, Dubai Airports sign five-year strategic partnership

60 minutes ago
UAE wins 157 Stevie Middle East and North Africa a ..

UAE wins 157 Stevie Middle East and North Africa awards

1 hour ago
 DCT Abu Dhabi signs partnership to become official ..

DCT Abu Dhabi signs partnership to become official global partner of Euroleague ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Stem Cell Congress 2025 opens

Dubai Stem Cell Congress 2025 opens

2 hours ago
 Nine sugar sale points set up in Lodhran dist

Nine sugar sale points set up in Lodhran dist

53 seconds ago
 4th annual book, cultural, spring fair starts at W ..

4th annual book, cultural, spring fair starts at Women University

54 seconds ago
 Punjab University organizes two-day international ..

Punjab University organizes two-day international conference

56 seconds ago

More Stories From Education