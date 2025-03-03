PU signs MoUs with Marjan Polymer Industries

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) Punjab University Institute of Polymer & Textile Engineering (IPTE) has entered into agreements with Marjan Polymer Industries, Lahore, Pakistan, for the establishment

of a joint laboratory focused on coatings, adhesives, sealants, elastomers, and paints

(CASEP) technologies.

The signing ceremony of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) took place at the

PU VC’s office committee room here on Monday.

Attendees included PU VC Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali, Director of IPTE Dr. Shahzad Maqsood

Khan, CEO of Marjan Polymer Industries Dr. Muhammad Abid, Director of External Linkages

Dr Yaamina Salman, and others.

The MoU aims to strengthen academic-industry linkages, support local industry growth,

and provide employment opportunities for students.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Muhammad Ali emphasized that fostering relationships with

industries was a top priority for the university. He highlighted that the establishment of

CASEP laboratory would create a cutting-edge facility at the Institute of Polymer and

Textile Engineering. The lab would meet industry standards for advanced coating technologies,

improving market competitiveness. Dr Ali further noted that the MoU would enhance employment

opportunities for PU students.

Dr Abid also mentioned that Marjan Polymer Industries would offer internships and

job opportunities to PU students.