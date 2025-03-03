PU Signs MoUs With Marjan Polymer Industries
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 03, 2025 | 06:56 PM
Punjab University Institute of Polymer & Textile Engineering (IPTE) has entered into agreements with Marjan Polymer Industries, Lahore, Pakistan, for the establishment
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) Punjab University Institute of Polymer & Textile Engineering (IPTE) has entered into agreements with Marjan Polymer Industries, Lahore, Pakistan, for the establishment
of a joint laboratory focused on coatings, adhesives, sealants, elastomers, and paints
(CASEP) technologies.
The signing ceremony of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) took place at the
PU VC’s office committee room here on Monday.
Attendees included PU VC Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali, Director of IPTE Dr. Shahzad Maqsood
Khan, CEO of Marjan Polymer Industries Dr. Muhammad Abid, Director of External Linkages
Dr Yaamina Salman, and others.
The MoU aims to strengthen academic-industry linkages, support local industry growth,
and provide employment opportunities for students.
Speaking at the event, Dr. Muhammad Ali emphasized that fostering relationships with
industries was a top priority for the university. He highlighted that the establishment of
CASEP laboratory would create a cutting-edge facility at the Institute of Polymer and
Textile Engineering. The lab would meet industry standards for advanced coating technologies,
improving market competitiveness. Dr Ali further noted that the MoU would enhance employment
opportunities for PU students.
Dr Abid also mentioned that Marjan Polymer Industries would offer internships and
job opportunities to PU students.
Recent Stories
UAEAA, ICAC sign MoU to deepen anti-corruption cooperation
KSA launches dates distribution program for Pakistan
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Australia, India will lock horns in Dubai semi-final ..
Binghatti Holding contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
SAMANA Developers to develop AED40 million endowment building in support of Fath ..
Paws and Justice: WWF-Pakistan launches App to combat wildlife crimes
Fatima bint Mubarak commends success of 'Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Programme f ..
Women’s development vital for sustainable economic stability: Adviser to Chief ..
Balochistan’s products in Middle East & Central Asia
Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces shortlists for its 19th edition
PBF, AASS sign MOU for bridging Pakistan conference
SBP revises office,business hours for banks during Ramzan
More Stories From Education
-
IBCC expands digital verification initiative with new MoUs5 minutes ago
-
PU signs MoUs with Marjan Polymer Industries5 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt announces laptop scheme for students4 hours ago
-
South Punjab Youth Job Fair Successfully Held at BZU Lodhran Campus Lodhran3 days ago
-
Prof. Raza appointed as permanent Director of ICCBS – Karachi University4 days ago
-
22 supervisory staff of exam center banned for 3-year on negligence4 days ago
-
SSC & HSC exams to start from April 7: Controller of Board4 days ago
-
UMDC welcomes 22nd MBBS Batch with white coat ceremony4 days ago
-
SAU and NETS International Sign MoU for academic and technological collaboration4 days ago
-
473 graduated from Aga Khan University5 days ago
-
Entrepreneurship Fair-2025 held at FJWU6 days ago
-
Commissioner directs to make arrangements for smooth conduct of Matric exams6 days ago