Open Menu

PU Signs MoUs With Marjan Polymer Industries

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 03, 2025 | 06:56 PM

PU signs MoUs with Marjan Polymer Industries

Punjab University Institute of Polymer & Textile Engineering (IPTE) has entered into agreements with Marjan Polymer Industries, Lahore, Pakistan, for the establishment

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) Punjab University Institute of Polymer & Textile Engineering (IPTE) has entered into agreements with Marjan Polymer Industries, Lahore, Pakistan, for the establishment

of a joint laboratory focused on coatings, adhesives, sealants, elastomers, and paints

(CASEP) technologies.

The signing ceremony of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) took place at the

PU VC’s office committee room here on Monday.

Attendees included PU VC Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali, Director of IPTE Dr. Shahzad Maqsood

Khan, CEO of Marjan Polymer Industries Dr. Muhammad Abid, Director of External Linkages

Dr Yaamina Salman, and others.

The MoU aims to strengthen academic-industry linkages, support local industry growth,

and provide employment opportunities for students.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Muhammad Ali emphasized that fostering relationships with

industries was a top priority for the university. He highlighted that the establishment of

CASEP laboratory would create a cutting-edge facility at the Institute of Polymer and

Textile Engineering. The lab would meet industry standards for advanced coating technologies,

improving market competitiveness. Dr Ali further noted that the MoU would enhance employment

opportunities for PU students.

Dr Abid also mentioned that Marjan Polymer Industries would offer internships and

job opportunities to PU students.

Recent Stories

UAEAA, ICAC sign MoU to deepen anti-corruption coo ..

UAEAA, ICAC sign MoU to deepen anti-corruption cooperation

2 minutes ago
 KSA launches dates distribution program for Pakist ..

KSA launches dates distribution program for Pakistan

2 minutes ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Australia, India will l ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Australia, India will lock horns in Dubai semi-final ..

11 minutes ago
 Binghatti Holding contributes AED1 million to Fath ..

Binghatti Holding contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

1 hour ago
 SAMANA Developers to develop AED40 million endowme ..

SAMANA Developers to develop AED40 million endowment building in support of Fath ..

1 hour ago
 Paws and Justice: WWF-Pakistan launches App to com ..

Paws and Justice: WWF-Pakistan launches App to combat wildlife crimes

15 minutes ago
Fatima bint Mubarak commends success of 'Sheikha F ..

Fatima bint Mubarak commends success of 'Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Programme f ..

1 hour ago
 Women’s development vital for sustainable econom ..

Women’s development vital for sustainable economic stability: Adviser to Chief ..

15 minutes ago
 Balochistan’s products in Middle East & Central ..

Balochistan’s products in Middle East & Central Asia

8 minutes ago
 Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces shortlists for i ..

Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces shortlists for its 19th edition

2 hours ago
 PBF, AASS sign MOU for bridging Pakistan conferenc ..

PBF, AASS sign MOU for bridging Pakistan conference

8 minutes ago
 SBP revises office,business hours for banks during ..

SBP revises office,business hours for banks during Ramzan

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Education