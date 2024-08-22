Open Menu

PU Teachers Disown Elected Body, Condemns Personal Usage Of ASA

Ijaz Ahmad Published August 22, 2024 | 09:54 PM

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) A good majority of Punjab University teachers has disowned its elected body by boycotting general body meeting, saying the leadership was using ASA platform for personal and ulterior motives.

In the general body meeting called by the Punjab University Academic Staff Association, the teachers expressed their lack of confidence in the elected leadership. The teachers boycotted the ASA meeting for poltical framing of agenda items in the general body meeting, while Dr.

Amjad Magsi and other officials failed to bring the teachers together on the platform. The ASA meeting was called at 10 am on Thursday, while by 11 am, only 30 teachers out of 12 hundred attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, some heads of departments associated with Dr.

Amjad Magsi group called and forced their teachers to attend the meeting. During the meeting, the teachers walked out of the meeting after ASA presented wrong and manipulated data about the university and gave political color to the meeting away from the issues.

The teachers protested and said in the meeting that using the platform of ASA for personal purposes is condemnable. They said that ASA is doing negative politics instead of working in the interest of the university.

They said that the officials of ASA are applying pressure to achieve personal interests. After the teachers left the hall, the teachers of Dr. Amjad Magsi group continued to address the empty chairs.

