PU to produce market-based graduates: VC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ali has said that efforts are being made to design the curriculum to produce graduates according to the needs of the market

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ali has said that efforts are being made to design the curriculum to produce graduates according to the needs of the market.

He was addressing a job fair organized by the PU Career Counseling & Placement Center (CCPC) at the Law College Ground on Tuesday. Deputy Manager State Bank of Pakistan Sarfraz Ahmed Nadeem, Senior Vice President Lahore Chamber of Commerce Khalid Usman, Convener Job Fair Committee and DG Security and Estate Dr Rehan Sadiq Sheikh, CCPC Director Dr Fouzia Hadi Ali, faculty members and a large number of students were present.

In his address, Prof Dr Muhammad Ali said "At PU we are promoting student-centric policies so that they can benefit in their professional life." He said that the stalls of renowned companies under one roof at PU will definitely give students an opportunity to know about the job market. He said that strong links between industry and academia are also important for the country's economy.

Khalid Usman said, "The PU job fair has given us a hope that the industry will get boom again. Our youth are very talented who want to move forward in life. It is the responsibility of institutions to provide the best environment and resources for students.

No one can progress without teamwork. It is a welcome omen to organize such a big job fair at PU. "

Sarfaraz Ahmed Nadeem said that behind all the conveniences including online, digital and interest-free banking, there are positive policies of the State Bank. He said that the banking sector in Pakistan is one of the big industries with immense job opportunities. He said that steps are being taken rapidly to promote digital and Islamic banking in every corner of the country.

Dr Fouzia Hadi Ali said that she is grateful to the cooperation of VC Dr Muhammad Ali for organizing such a big job fair for the first time at the level of PU. She said that 69 different companies have set up stalls in the job fair, including banks, IT, SNGPL, SECP, PU Skilled Development Center and others. She said that PU graduates are a source of vast human resources for the market.

Chairman Prime Minister’s Youth Program Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan also visited the job fair. While visiting various stalls, he praised Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ali and his team for promoting positive activities in Punjab University.