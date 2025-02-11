Open Menu

PU To Produce Market-based Graduates: VC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 11, 2025 | 07:06 PM

PU to produce market-based graduates: VC

Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ali has said that efforts are being made to design the curriculum to produce graduates according to the needs of the market

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ali has said that efforts are being made to design the curriculum to produce graduates according to the needs of the market.

He was addressing a job fair organized by the PU Career Counseling & Placement Center (CCPC) at the Law College Ground on Tuesday. Deputy Manager State Bank of Pakistan Sarfraz Ahmed Nadeem, Senior Vice President Lahore Chamber of Commerce Khalid Usman, Convener Job Fair Committee and DG Security and Estate Dr Rehan Sadiq Sheikh, CCPC Director Dr Fouzia Hadi Ali, faculty members and a large number of students were present.

In his address, Prof Dr Muhammad Ali said "At PU we are promoting student-centric policies so that they can benefit in their professional life." He said that the stalls of renowned companies under one roof at PU will definitely give students an opportunity to know about the job market. He said that strong links between industry and academia are also important for the country's economy.

Khalid Usman said, "The PU job fair has given us a hope that the industry will get boom again. Our youth are very talented who want to move forward in life. It is the responsibility of institutions to provide the best environment and resources for students.

No one can progress without teamwork. It is a welcome omen to organize such a big job fair at PU. "

Sarfaraz Ahmed Nadeem said that behind all the conveniences including online, digital and interest-free banking, there are positive policies of the State Bank. He said that the banking sector in Pakistan is one of the big industries with immense job opportunities. He said that steps are being taken rapidly to promote digital and Islamic banking in every corner of the country.

Dr Fouzia Hadi Ali said that she is grateful to the cooperation of VC Dr Muhammad Ali for organizing such a big job fair for the first time at the level of PU. She said that 69 different companies have set up stalls in the job fair, including banks, IT, SNGPL, SECP, PU Skilled Development Center and others. She said that PU graduates are a source of vast human resources for the market.

Chairman Prime Minister’s Youth Program Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan also visited the job fair. While visiting various stalls, he praised Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ali and his team for promoting positive activities in Punjab University.

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative, World Bank sig ..

Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative, World Bank sign MoU on driving innovation to ..

10 minutes ago
 Strong academia-industry linkage hallmark of the P ..

Strong academia-industry linkage hallmark of the PML-N government: Ahsan Iqbal

3 minutes ago
 Guatemala’s Economy Minister affirms her country ..

Guatemala’s Economy Minister affirms her country's desire to develop economic ..

10 minutes ago
 PU to produce market-based graduates: VC

PU to produce market-based graduates: VC

3 minutes ago
 Jiu-Jitsu National Team heads to Thailand to parti ..

Jiu-Jitsu National Team heads to Thailand to participate in Asian Championships

25 minutes ago
 Latest Deloitte research shows over 65% of organis ..

Latest Deloitte research shows over 65% of organisations in Middle East plan to ..

40 minutes ago
SCCI strengthens partnerships to elevate managemen ..

SCCI strengthens partnerships to elevate management practices

40 minutes ago
 Uzbekistan strengthens digital cooperation with UA ..

Uzbekistan strengthens digital cooperation with UAE

40 minutes ago
 UNDP working on designing insurance policies for b ..

UNDP working on designing insurance policies for broad protection for farmers in ..

40 minutes ago
 Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) , Shahed ..

Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) , Shahed University of Tehran sign MoU

34 minutes ago
 OPEC Fund provides €50 million loan to accelerat ..

OPEC Fund provides €50 million loan to accelerate Türkiye’s green transform ..

1 hour ago
 AED1.57 bn in Ajman real estate transactions durin ..

AED1.57 bn in Ajman real estate transactions during January 2025

1 hour ago

More Stories From Education