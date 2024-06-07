PU to provide scholarships to deserving students

(@FahadShabbir)

The Punjab University (PU) Friday started interviews of deserving students to provide them with Higher Education Commission (HEC) need-based scholarships for their financial assistance

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) The Punjab University (PU) Friday started interviews of deserving students to provide them with Higher Education Commission (HEC) need-based scholarships for their financial assistance.

A meeting was presided over by PU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood in which Director Planning and Development Prof Dr Hafiz Anwaar, eminent social activist Raja Munawar and Treasurer’s staff participated.

Addressing the meeting, the VC said that PU would continue to play an active role to provide financial assistance to deserving students for continuation of their higher education.

He said that despite the lack of financial resources, the graduates of PU were serving all over the world adding that due to the education-friendly policies of PU administration, the QS had declared PU the most-improved university in Asia.

Meanwhile, interviews were conducted for providing scholarships to the deserving students of various departments.