PU to provide scholarships to deserving students

Punjab University has started interviews of deserving students to provide them with HEC need-based scholarships for their financial assistance

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Punjab University has started interviews of deserving students to provide them with HEC need-based scholarships for their financial assistance.

In this regard, a meeting was presided over by PU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood in which Director Planning and Development Prof Dr Hafiz Anwaar, eminent social activist Raja Munawar and Treasurer’s staff participated.

Addressing the meeting, the VC said that PU would continue to play an active role in providing financial assistance to deserving students for continuation of their higher education. He said that despite the lack of financial resources, the graduates of PU are serving all over the world. He said that due to the education-friendly policies of the PU administration, the QS has declared PU the most-improved university in Asia. Meanwhile, interviews were conducted for providing scholarships to the deserving students of various departments.