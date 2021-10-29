UrduPoint.com

Public Defense Of Two PhD Scholars Of KMU-IBMS Held

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 05:00 PM

Public defense of two PhD Scholars of KMU-IBMS held

Open Public defense of two PhD Scholars of physiology and bio-chemistry subjects of Khyber Medical University (KMU-IBMS) was held at Multipurpose Hall here on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :Open Public defense of two PhD Scholars of physiology and bio-chemistry subjects of Khyber Medical University (KMU-IBMS) was held at Multipurpose Hall here on Friday.

According to a press release issued here, first PhD scholar Dr. Zubia Shah was from the physiology department and her thesis title was "Effect of Enhanced Physical Activity, Anti-Oxidant Status and Cardio-Metabolic Markers in Pre-diabetic Population''.

She was supervised by Dr. Inayat Shah, Associate Professor Physiology and director IBMS, while she was co-supervised by Dr. Omar Malik, Assistant Professor Physiology IBMS.

Dr. Zubia is currently working as Assistant Professor Physiology at Khyber Girls Medical College, Peshawar.

Her thesis external examiner was Prof. Dr. Hafeez Ul Hassan, Professor and Head of Department, Physiology Liaqat National Medical College Karachi, whereas Dr. Zubia's internal examiner was Dr. Mohsin Shah, Associate Professor Physiology KMU-IBMS.

The second PhD scholar, Dr. Fozia, was from the Biochemistry department.

Her thesis title was "Homozygosity Mapping and Mutational Analysis of Rare Human Hereditary Skin Disorders".

She was supervised by Prof. Dr. Rubina Nazli, Professor of Biochemistry IBMS and was co-supervised by Dr. Saad Ullah Khan, working as Tenured Associate Professor at the department of Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering, University of Science & Technology, Kohat.

Dr. Fozia is currently working as a lecturer in the Biochemistry department, KMU Institute of Medical Sciences Kohat.

Her thesis external examiner was Dr. Muzammil Ahmad Khan, who is the director Gomal Centre of Biochemistry and Biotechnology, Gomal University, D.I. Khan. Her internal examiner was Dr. Ehtisham, Assistant Professor Biochemistry KMU-IBMS.

The vice chancellor KMU Prof. Dr. Zia Ul Haq, Registrar KMU Prof. Dr. Saleem Gandapur, dean basic medical sciences Prof. Dr. Jawad Ahmad, and director IBMS, Dr. Inayat Shah, besides a large number of faculty and scholars, were also present at the occasion and in the end they presented souvenirs to the external examiners.

Related Topics

Karachi Peshawar Technology Kohat Gomal Jawad Ahmad Khyber Medical University From

Recent Stories

Two involved in selling snatched, stolen phones ab ..

Two involved in selling snatched, stolen phones abroad arrested in karachi

3 minutes ago
 Int'l conference on climate change concludes at SA ..

Int'l conference on climate change concludes at SALU

3 minutes ago
 Malaysia to require firms to have female directors ..

Malaysia to require firms to have female directors

3 minutes ago
 Role of citizens sought for prevention of Dengue

Role of citizens sought for prevention of Dengue

7 minutes ago
 FBISE to announce SSC-I results on Tuesday

FBISE to announce SSC-I results on Tuesday

7 minutes ago
 Sukkur Police shot dead a wanted criminal

Sukkur Police shot dead a wanted criminal

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.