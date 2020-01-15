Public School fixes Jan 17 as last date to submit SSC exam forms

The Management of Public School Hyderabad has fixed January 17, 2020 as last date for submission of annual examination forms of Secondary School Certificate part I (Class IX).

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :The Management of Public school Hyderabad has fixed January 17, 2020 as last date for submission of annual examination forms of Secondary School Certificate part I (Class IX).

In a circular issued here on Wednesday, the Principal has informed students of all sections of Public School to submit examination forms along with required documents not later than January 17 with Examination Form fee of Rs 1400.

They have been further informed that no examination form would be sent to BISE, Hyderabad, unless the student fulfills the requirement of 75% attendance. If overall attendance is less than 75% then student will have to pay a penalty of Rs. 10,000, he added.