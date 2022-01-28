Public School Hyderabad to host first science,art festival on Saturday

The Public School Hyderabad in collaboration with IBA University Sukkur would organise the first science and art festival here in school premises on Saturday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :The Public School Hyderabad in collaboration with IBA University Sukkur would organise the first science and art festival here in school premises on Saturday.

The Vice Chancellor IBA University Sukkur Syed Mir Muhammad Shah will inaugurate the festival, the school spokesman informed and added that the students of over 40 schools and colleges will participate and display their projects and models in the festival which will continue from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. January 29, 2022.