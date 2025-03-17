Punjab bans use of mobile phones for college teachers, students during classes

(@Abdulla99267510)

Directorate of Public Instructions (Colleges) warns non-compliance will dealt with under relevant rules at colleges across Punjab

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 17th, 2025) The Punjab government bannedthe use of mobile phones for the teachers and students during classes at colleges on Monday.

The Directorate of Public Instructions (Colleges), Punjab issued the notification and banned the use of mobile phones during the classes at the colleges.

It said that “It has been reported that teachers and students are extensively using mobile phones during the classroom sessions, which is disrupting the learning environment, affecting the discipline, and reducing the academic focus,”.

The Punjab government also said in it that “the Use of mobile phone in leads to distraction, lower student engagement, academic dishonesty and non-academic activities such as social media browsing and gaming,”.

Simultaneously, teachers using mobile phones during lectures set a poor precedent, further diminishing student attention and class productivity.

The Directorate of Public Instructions (Colleges), Punjab, directed all the directors of education to issue strict instructions to all the colleges under their jurisdiction to immediately prohibit the use of mobile phones in classrooms by both teachers and students.

“College administration must ensure strict enforcement of these instructions to maintain an effective and disciplined academic environment,” said the Directorate in its letter to the college directors. It also warned that no compliance would be dealt with under the relevant rules.

“Your cooperation in maintaining discipline and academic integrity in classrooms is expected,” it added.