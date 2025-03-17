Punjab Bans Use Of Mobile Phones For College Teachers, Students During Classes
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 17, 2025 | 04:00 PM
Directorate of Public Instructions (Colleges) warns non-compliance will dealt with under relevant rules at colleges across Punjab
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 17th, 2025) The Punjab government bannedthe use of mobile phones for the teachers and students during classes at colleges on Monday.
The Directorate of Public Instructions (Colleges), Punjab issued the notification and banned the use of mobile phones during the classes at the colleges.
It said that “It has been reported that teachers and students are extensively using mobile phones during the classroom sessions, which is disrupting the learning environment, affecting the discipline, and reducing the academic focus,”.
The Punjab government also said in it that “the Use of mobile phone in leads to distraction, lower student engagement, academic dishonesty and non-academic activities such as social media browsing and gaming,”.
Simultaneously, teachers using mobile phones during lectures set a poor precedent, further diminishing student attention and class productivity.
The Directorate of Public Instructions (Colleges), Punjab, directed all the directors of education to issue strict instructions to all the colleges under their jurisdiction to immediately prohibit the use of mobile phones in classrooms by both teachers and students.
“College administration must ensure strict enforcement of these instructions to maintain an effective and disciplined academic environment,” said the Directorate in its letter to the college directors. It also warned that no compliance would be dealt with under the relevant rules.
“Your cooperation in maintaining discipline and academic integrity in classrooms is expected,” it added.
Recent Stories
Punjab bans use of mobile phones for college teachers, students during classes
Ministry of Foreign Affairs participates in international conference to ensure s ..
Etihad Airways adds Third daily flight to Moscow
National Bonds’ investment portfolio surges to AED15.8 billion with 22% growth ..
UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Ghana
MBZUAI hosts Augmented Humans Conference
Dubai Chambers to host Dubai Business Forum – Germany in Hamburg in May
Saeed bin Maktoum crowns junior Padel champions at Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournamen ..
Eid Al-Fitr holiday announced for federal government
MoFA receives credentials of United Kingdom Consul-General
Zayed Humanitarian Forum launches 25th edition
Imtiaz Developments rings Nasdaq Dubai’s bell to mark AED50 million contributi ..
More Stories From Education
-
Punjab bans use of mobile phones for college teachers, students during classes1 minute ago
-
NUST Climbs to #127 in Engineering and Technology in QS Subject Rankings 20254 days ago
-
SU announces schedule for submission of exam forms7 days ago
-
33 candidates appeared in Pre-Entry Test for admissions at SU Thatta Campus11 days ago
-
KU awards 40 PhD, 87 MPhil, other degrees in various disciplines11 days ago
-
UoE hosts International Women’s Day 2025 programme11 days ago
-
Virtual University announces Fall 2024 results13 days ago
-
Shan Sehgal attends special meeting held at Sindh University13 days ago
-
Matriculation exams: Punjab education minister warns cheating mafia of strict action13 days ago
-
IBCC expands digital verification initiative with new MoUs14 days ago
-
PU signs MoUs with Marjan Polymer Industries14 days ago
-
Punjab govt announces laptop scheme for students14 days ago