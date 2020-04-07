Punjab Boards Chairmen Committee to decide Matric, inter exams strategy

Punjab Boards Chairmen Committee (PBCC) will decide the strategy about Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher secondary School certificate (HSSC) examinations after govt plan on Coronavirus

In a statement, Deputy Controller BISE, Sheikh Amjad said that the news circulating on social media about promotion of SSC and HSSC students without exams to next classes is baseless.

He said PBCC would finalize in the light of govt instructions, he clarified.

He urged parents and educational institutions heads not to pay heed to such fake stories.