UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Boards Chairmen Committee To Decide Matric, Inter Exams Strategy

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 10:25 PM

Punjab Boards Chairmen Committee to decide Matric, inter exams strategy

Punjab Boards Chairmen Committee (PBCC) will decide the strategy about Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher secondary School certificate (HSSC) examinations after govt plan on Coronavirus

DG KHAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Boards Chairmen Committee (PBCC) will decide the strategy about Secondary school Certificate (SSC) and Higher secondary School certificate (HSSC) examinations after govt plan on Coronavirus.

In a statement, Deputy Controller BISE, Sheikh Amjad said that the news circulating on social media about promotion of SSC and HSSC students without exams to next classes is baseless.

He said PBCC would finalize in the light of govt instructions, he clarified.

He urged parents and educational institutions heads not to pay heed to such fake stories.

Related Topics

Punjab Social Media BISE HSSC Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Cabinet approves formation of ‘Supreme Natio ..

42 minutes ago

DHA expands its medicine home delivery service to ..

42 minutes ago

Trump Accuses WHO of Being 'China-Centric,' Says W ..

1 minute ago

Iranian Oil Minister Says Spoke to Russia's Novak ..

5 minutes ago

UK registers daily record of 786 coronavirus death ..

5 minutes ago

Ample stock of commodities available with USC: Aa ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.