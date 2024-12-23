Open Menu

Punjab CM Announces 100,000 E-bikes For Students Across Province

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 23, 2024 | 05:52 PM

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz also announces scholarships for students during speech at Fast University Islamabad’s Highest Achievers Scholarship ceremony

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 23rd, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Monday announced 100,000 E-bikes for the students across the province.

“The students should pledge that they will never act against Pakistan, not to leave the country and to dedicate themselves to its service,” said Punjab chief minister while addressing at Fast University Islamabad’s Highest Achievers Scholarship ceremony.

CM Maryam announced the plans to provide international scholarships for students and increased the annual stipend for the "High Achievers Scholarship" program from Rs30,000 to Rs50,000.

During the event, the scholarships were initiated for 2,570 students from Rawalpindi Division under the High Achievers Scholarship program.

CM Maryam Nawaz also launched Phase-II of the "Chief Minister Honhar Scholarship Program".

This program, the largest scholarship initiative in Pakistan's history, aims to award scholarships to 30,000 students annually.

The CM said the programme would provide scholarships to 120,000 students of private universities over the next four years.

She also announced the establishment of an Education City in Lahore, where top universities from around the world will be invited to set up their campuses.

Additionally, the Chief Minister revealed plans to offer international scholarships to support the children of Punjab in pursuing higher education at renowned global universities.

Addressing the country's economic situation, Maryam Nawaz noted that Pakistan's economic indicators are on a positive trajectory, with a rising stock exchange and declining inflation, reflecting the government's dedication and hard work.

