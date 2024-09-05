Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Program  

,

(@Abdulla99267510)

Nutritious milk packs would be given to primary school students to eliminate malnutrition under the program

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 5th, 2024) In Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz inaugurated first and largest school nutrition program on Thursday (today).

Under the programme, Nutritious milk packs would be given to Primary school students to eliminate malnutrition.

The program, initially started in Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur and Muzaffargarh districts, would benefit around 400 thousand children.

Speaking on the occasion, the provincial Chief Minister said necessary reforms are being introduced to improve syllabus for the students, quality of education and sports facilities.

Earlier in the day, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz formally launched Controlled Access Corridor Bund Road Package-II and Ravi Bridge Expansion Projects.

On the occasion, she directed the concerned departments to further expand service lane along the road to ensure convenience of the surrounding communities.

The Chief Minister was briefed that the construction of “Niazi Interchange to Saggian” and “Saggian to Babu Sabu Interchange” project has also been completed.