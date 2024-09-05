Open Menu

Punjab CM Inaugurates First School Nutrition Program

,  

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 05, 2024 | 02:54 PM

Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Program  

Nutritious milk packs would be given to primary school students to eliminate malnutrition under the program

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 5th, 2024) In Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz inaugurated first and largest school nutrition program on Thursday (today).

Under the programme, Nutritious milk packs would be given to Primary school students to eliminate malnutrition.

The program, initially started in Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur and Muzaffargarh districts, would benefit around 400 thousand children.

Speaking on the occasion, the provincial Chief Minister said necessary reforms are being introduced to improve syllabus for the students, quality of education and sports facilities.

Earlier in the day, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz formally launched Controlled Access Corridor Bund Road Package-II and Ravi Bridge Expansion Projects.

On the occasion, she directed the concerned departments to further expand service lane along the road to ensure convenience of the surrounding communities.

The Chief Minister was briefed that the construction of “Niazi Interchange to Saggian” and “Saggian to Babu Sabu Interchange” project has also been completed.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Sports Education Punjab Road Dera Ghazi Khan Muzaffargarh Rajanpur

Recent Stories

DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations ..

DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations last month

8 minutes ago

Photos, videos of former cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed’s daughter’s marriage go vi ..

25 minutes ago
 Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwa ..

Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwadar Port

2 hours ago
 Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan f ..

Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan for IMF program approval

2 hours ago
 DG ISPR to address press conference today

DG ISPR to address press conference today

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2024

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2024

6 hours ago
 PCB Regional Inter-District senior tournament to c ..

PCB Regional Inter-District senior tournament to commence on Thursday

18 hours ago
 National CERT, NIC Pakistan forge strategic partne ..

National CERT, NIC Pakistan forge strategic partnership to strengthen cybersecur ..

18 hours ago
 SC witnesses 60,508 pending cases

SC witnesses 60,508 pending cases

18 hours ago
 AJK PM praises federal government for extending co ..

AJK PM praises federal government for extending cooperation

18 hours ago
 Pakistani experts learn Chinese kiwifruit technolo ..

Pakistani experts learn Chinese kiwifruit technology in Sichuan

18 hours ago

More Stories From Education