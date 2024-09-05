Punjab CM Inaugurates First School Nutrition Program
,
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 05, 2024 | 02:54 PM
Nutritious milk packs would be given to primary school students to eliminate malnutrition under the program
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 5th, 2024) In Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz inaugurated first and largest school nutrition program on Thursday (today).
Under the programme, Nutritious milk packs would be given to Primary school students to eliminate malnutrition.
The program, initially started in Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur and Muzaffargarh districts, would benefit around 400 thousand children.
Speaking on the occasion, the provincial Chief Minister said necessary reforms are being introduced to improve syllabus for the students, quality of education and sports facilities.
Earlier in the day, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz formally launched Controlled Access Corridor Bund Road Package-II and Ravi Bridge Expansion Projects.
On the occasion, she directed the concerned departments to further expand service lane along the road to ensure convenience of the surrounding communities.
The Chief Minister was briefed that the construction of “Niazi Interchange to Saggian” and “Saggian to Babu Sabu Interchange” project has also been completed.
Recent Stories
DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations last month
Photos, videos of former cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed’s daughter’s marriage go vi ..
Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwadar Port
Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan for IMF program approval
DG ISPR to address press conference today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2024
PCB Regional Inter-District senior tournament to commence on Thursday
National CERT, NIC Pakistan forge strategic partnership to strengthen cybersecur ..
SC witnesses 60,508 pending cases
AJK PM praises federal government for extending cooperation
Pakistani experts learn Chinese kiwifruit technology in Sichuan
More Stories From Education
-
MNA visits ICT rural schools; highlights commitment to educational improvement3 days ago
-
Section 144 imposed to ensure safe conduct of AIOU exams in Abbottabad3 days ago
-
Intermediate Part-II results to be announced on Sep 4 in Punjab3 days ago
-
Education Information Fair kicks off in FDE educational institutions3 days ago
-
Intermediate part-II result to be declared on Sept 43 days ago
-
Punjab government launches innovative Smart Classroom project with Huawei3 days ago
-
UET Peshawar, LUMS ink MoU to foster joint research in energy6 days ago
-
Dr. Ghulam Murtaza Sahito appointed as Principal of Khairpur College of Agricultural Engineering6 days ago
-
DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Nawabshah due to heavy rain8 days ago
-
Schools will remain open in Karachi on August 298 days ago
-
Edu boards directed to announce SSC, HSC part-II results by Sept 158 days ago
-
KU announces results of Academic Council Elections from constituencies of associate professor, assis ..8 days ago