Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020) Punjab Daanish Schools & Centres of Excellence Authority has taken an applaudable step by digitalizing its entire system. The efforts have been made to optimize delivery and to improve upon the governance of the Authority. Vice Chairperson Punjab Daanish Schools & Centre of Excellence Authority Ms. Sumaira Ahmad inaugurated the Enterprise Resource Process (ERP).

The newly launched ERP include digitalization of all employees record, details of 26 thousand students alumnus of all Daanish and COE Schools, record of library books, academic record, financial matters, file tracking system, visitor authorization and leave portal.

The existing website is also upgraded by including more details about Punjab Daanish Schools & Centres of Excellence Authority. Efforts have been made to make it user friendly. The new website include the functions of Authority, Act of PDS & CEA, details about developed and under developed projects in Daanish and COE’s schools, career opportunities and complaint / suggestions menu.

The Vice Chairperson Punjab Daanish Schools & Centres of Excellence Authority Ms. Sumaira Ahmad while inaugurating the ERP highlighted the role of information technology in efficient office management. The adaption of digitalization is the new reality where the majority of the population has access to mobile phone and internet than to basic necessities of life. Digitalization is not a choice it is the need of time. Cognizant to the importance and need the present government is also laying emphasis on digitalization and use of latest technologies to further ensure transparency and good governance. Vice Chairperson also appreciated the efforts of the Authority in developing the ERP system and Upgradation of official website through indigenous resources insuring substantial savings.