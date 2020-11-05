UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Daanish Schools & Centres Of Excellence Authority Has Taken An Applaudable Step By Digitalizing Its Entire System

Umer Jamshaid 36 seconds ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 06:02 PM

Punjab Daanish Schools & Centres of Excellence Authority has taken an applaudable step by digitalizing its entire system

The efforts have been made to optimize delivery and to improve upon the governance of the Authority

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020) Punjab Daanish Schools & Centres of Excellence Authority has taken an applaudable step by digitalizing its entire system. The efforts have been made to optimize delivery and to improve upon the governance of the Authority. Vice Chairperson Punjab Daanish Schools & Centre of Excellence Authority Ms. Sumaira Ahmad inaugurated the Enterprise Resource Process (ERP).

The newly launched ERP include digitalization of all employees record, details of 26 thousand students alumnus of all Daanish and COE Schools, record of library books, academic record, financial matters, file tracking system, visitor authorization and leave portal.

The existing website is also upgraded by including more details about Punjab Daanish Schools & Centres of Excellence Authority. Efforts have been made to make it user friendly. The new website include the functions of Authority, Act of PDS & CEA, details about developed and under developed projects in Daanish and COE’s schools, career opportunities and complaint / suggestions menu.

The Vice Chairperson Punjab Daanish Schools & Centres of Excellence Authority Ms. Sumaira Ahmad while inaugurating the ERP highlighted the role of information technology in efficient office management. The adaption of digitalization is the new reality where the majority of the population has access to mobile phone and internet than to basic necessities of life. Digitalization is not a choice it is the need of time. Cognizant to the importance and need the present government is also laying emphasis on digitalization and use of latest technologies to further ensure transparency and good governance. Vice Chairperson also appreciated the efforts of the Authority in developing the ERP system and Upgradation of official website through indigenous resources insuring substantial savings.

Related Topics

Internet Technology Punjab Mobile Enterprise All Government

Recent Stories

Russia Special Force' contingent arrives in Pakist ..

23 minutes ago

Central Bank emphasises impact of Mohamed bin Zaye ..

33 minutes ago

Dr. Amir Liaqat, his wife Syeda Tuba Amir test pos ..

47 minutes ago

UVAS arranged Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) Conference, cr ..

50 minutes ago

Schwartzman one win from Tour Finals debut

37 minutes ago

Two more Indians repatriated after release, IHC to ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.