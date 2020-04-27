UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Government Launches “Taleem Ghar” App For Remote Learning In Covid-19 Lockdown

Umer Jamshaid 22 seconds ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 11:02 AM

Punjab Government Launches “Taleem Ghar” App for Remote Learning in Covid-19 Lockdown

Taleem Ghar app is launched to make available localized and engaging multimedia lessons online, for public school students of class one to eight while matric and intermediate lectures will be available soon. This was informed in a meeting chaired by Chairman Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) Azfar Manzoor

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020) Taleem Ghar app is launched to make available localized and engaging multimedia lessons online, for public school students of class one to eight while matric and intermediate lectures will be available soon.

This was informed in a meeting chaired by Chairman Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) Azfar Manzoor. Director General Waqar Qureshi, Director Kashif Farooq & others were also part of the meeting.

PITB Chairman Azfar Manzoor said that Taleem Ghar initiative aims to encourage remote learning among students as it is also available on local cable TV and its website.

Taleem Ghar project will be much beneficial for the students in the prevailing situation of Corona Virus pandemic, he added.

The Taleem Ghar project is collaboration between School Education Department, Government of the Punjab, its Program Monitoring and Implementation Unit (PMIU), and the Punjab IT Board (PITB). The Science and Mathematics lectures are conducted through 8 animated teachers from every Monday to Thursday on local Cable Tv while these are now accessible 24/7 online via android app & website

Related Topics

Technology Education Punjab TV From Government

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 27 April 2020

48 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development urges ..

9 hours ago

Air Arabia operates repatriation flights for Emira ..

9 hours ago

India&#039;s COVID-19 cases surge to 26,917; Keral ..

10 hours ago

NYU Abu Dhabi, Ministry of Culture announce dedica ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.