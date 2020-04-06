UrduPoint.com
Punjab Govt Announces 20 Percent Relief In School Fee

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 03:17 PM

Punjab govt announces 20 percent relief in school fee

The Punjab government has reduced the monthly fee of privately managed schools by 20 percent for the months of April and May 2020 (summer vacation)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :The Punjab government has reduced the monthly fee of privately managed schools by 20 percent for the months of April and May 2020 (summer vacation).

Punjab School education Minister Murad Raas announced on Monday that all private schools in the province will charge 20 percent less fee from the routine charges during the two month early summer break for April-May 2020 announced due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Minister said that the decision had been taken on the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in order to provide relief to people in the wake of economic challenges caused by lockdown in the province.

He also directed the private schools administration to charge fee on monthly basis instead of bi-monthly or quarterly as was the practice in most of the private school, adding that the schools would be bound to pay monthly salaries of teachers and staff on time during the period.

Raas further said that private schools would not terminate the services of any teacheror staff during this period.

