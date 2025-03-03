Punjab Govt Announces Laptop Scheme For Students
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 3rd, 2025) A good news for the students as the Punjab government announced a laptop scheme on Monday (today).
The Punjab Higher education Department (PHED) published the official link on its website, where BS students can apply online.
The students would be provided with the latest Generation 13 Core i7 laptops. The official application link has been made available on the Punjab Higher Education Department’s website, containing all relevant details.
Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat announced the launch of the Chief Minister Punjab Laptop Scheme, under which 110,000 students would receive cutting-edge laptops.
The students enrolled in public sector universities, specifically those in their first and second semesters of BS programs, are eligible to apply.
The students can apply online at https://cmlaptophed.punjab.gov.pk/.
The merit criteria for the scheme have been set at 65% for BS students and 80% for medical students, based on their intermediate examination scores.
Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat further stated that within just a few hours of the portal going live, over 34,000 students had already registered.
