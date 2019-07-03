UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Govt Approves Grading System For Board Exams

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 21 seconds ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 02:53 PM

Punjab govt approves grading system for board exams

This will help in forming an education system of the standard of O and A’levels.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 3rd July, 2019) The Punjab government has approved replacing marks system with grading system for Matric and Intermediate examination.

The step has been taken to bring Matric and Intermediate system at par with O and A'levels.

The purpose of change in the system is to eliminate the cramming system and promote analytical abilities among students.

Students will be given A+, A, B, C and D grades respectively. The grading system will eliminate the race for higher marks and students will do quality work instead of running after marks.

This will improve the education system as well as secrecy of exams. This will help in forming an education system of the standard of O and A’levels.

In the first stage, the grading system will be introduced for 9th class.

The result cards for 9th class will be issued according to grading system this year.

The results of 10th class, first year and second year will be given according to the old system.

Sources said that the grading system will eliminate corrupt and cheating mafia from the examination system and making it according to international standards.

The Inter board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) had sent this proposal to the Punjab government which was approved by Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

On the other hand, IBCC chairman Dr Muhammad Ismail said that the summary has not returned to them after approval.

He said that the grading system will be introduced for 9th class as soon as he receives the summary.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Education Government Of Punjab From Race Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

UVAS sign MoU with ABMto control zoonotic pathogen ..

3 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler receives condolences on death of Kha ..

8 minutes ago

CDA Model School shows 100pc result in SSC II exam ..

9 minutes ago

Two mobile clinics open for free treatment in far ..

9 minutes ago

Putin Congratulates Lukashenko on Belarus Independ ..

9 minutes ago

S.African radical opposition EFF ends coalition in ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.