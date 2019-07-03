Punjab govt approves grading system for board exams

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

This will help in forming an education system of the standard of O and A’levels.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 3rd July, 2019) The Punjab government has approved replacing marks system with grading system for Matric and Intermediate examination.

The step has been taken to bring Matric and Intermediate system at par with O and A'levels.

The purpose of change in the system is to eliminate the cramming system and promote analytical abilities among students.

Students will be given A+, A, B, C and D grades respectively. The grading system will eliminate the race for higher marks and students will do quality work instead of running after marks.

This will improve the education system as well as secrecy of exams. This will help in forming an education system of the standard of O and A’levels.

In the first stage, the grading system will be introduced for 9th class.

The result cards for 9th class will be issued according to grading system this year.

The results of 10th class, first year and second year will be given according to the old system.

Sources said that the grading system will eliminate corrupt and cheating mafia from the examination system and making it according to international standards.

The Inter board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) had sent this proposal to the Punjab government which was approved by Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

On the other hand, IBCC chairman Dr Muhammad Ismail said that the summary has not returned to them after approval.

He said that the grading system will be introduced for 9th class as soon as he receives the summary.