Open Menu

Punjab Govt Closes Schools Across All Districts Amid Smog

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 12, 2024 | 12:51 PM

Punjab govt closes schools across all districts amid smog

Punjab’s Minister of Education Rana Sikander Hayat says schools are being closed across all districts due to the increasing impact of smog.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 12th, 2024) The Punjab government has ordered the closure of all private and public schools in the province due to increasing smog and air pollution.

It has been decided to keep all schools in Punjab completely closed until November 17 due to rising smog and air pollution.

Earlier, educational institutions in eight districts of Punjab, including Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Multan, Rawalpindi, DG Khan, Sargodha, and Sahiwal, were ordered to close. However, Punjab’s Minister of education has now issued directives for the closure of schools across the entire province, with an official notification also released.

According to the notification, all public and private schools in the province will remain closed until November 17. The notification also instructs that public and private educational institutions and tuition centers should transition to online sessions.

Officials stated that the decision to close educational institutions was made due to an increase in the Air Quality Index (AQI) and the rise in respiratory, eye, and throat diseases caused by air pollution.

Punjab’s Minister of Education, Rana Sikander Hayat, stated that schools are being closed across all districts due to the increasing impact of smog. He said the decision was made based on complaints received from the districts.

He further said that while they are aware of the academic loss, this measure is necessary to protect children from harmful effects. Due to challenges in online teaching, an alternative strategy will be introduced soon.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Education Government Of Punjab Punjab Sahiwal Sargodha Rawalpindi Gujranwala November All From

Recent Stories

PM to attend opening session COP-29 today

PM to attend opening session COP-29 today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 November 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2024

4 hours ago
 75 Years of Greener Together - Denmark and Pakista ..

75 Years of Greener Together - Denmark and Pakistan Celebrate Diplomatic Milesto ..

13 hours ago
 Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas urges suspensi ..

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas urges suspension of Israel's UN membership

13 hours ago
 PM says, he strongly condemned Israel’s atrociti ..

PM says, he strongly condemned Israel’s atrocities

13 hours ago
German president steps in amid vote date deadlock

German president steps in amid vote date deadlock

13 hours ago
 Standing Committee on interior calls for action on ..

Standing Committee on interior calls for action on Law and Order, Legislative Pr ..

13 hours ago
 Flood fears as Ukraine says Russian strike damages ..

Flood fears as Ukraine says Russian strike damages dam

13 hours ago
 CGS Lt Gen Muhammad Avais meets Commander PLA Gen ..

CGS Lt Gen Muhammad Avais meets Commander PLA Gen Li Qiaoming

13 hours ago
 PM leaves for Azerbaijan to participate in Climate ..

PM leaves for Azerbaijan to participate in Climate Action Summit

13 hours ago
 'Tired' Alcaraz beaten by Ruud in ATP Finals opene ..

'Tired' Alcaraz beaten by Ruud in ATP Finals opener

13 hours ago

More Stories From Education