Punjab Govt Notifies Schools’ Timings During Holy Month Of Ramazan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 25, 2025 | 04:32 PM

Schools will open from 8:30am to 1:00pm from Monday to Thursday, and on Friday, schools will close at 12:30pm

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 25th, 2025) The Punjab education Department on Tuesday notified timings for the schools during the holy month of Ramazan.

The notification issued by the Education Department said that the schools would open from 8:30am to 1:00pm from Monday to Thursday, and on Friday, schools would close at 12:30pm.

The notification also mentioned that for double-shift schools, the first shift would be from 8:30am to 12:00pm, and the second shift would be from 1:00pm to 4:00pm.

According to the notification, the female students would be given an early dismissal, 15 minutes before the regular time, and the new timings would apply to all schools in Punjab.

