Punjab Govt Notifies Schools’ Timings During Holy Month Of Ramazan
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 25, 2025 | 04:32 PM
Schools will open from 8:30am to 1:00pm from Monday to Thursday, and on Friday, schools will close at 12:30pm
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 25th, 2025) The Punjab education Department on Tuesday notified timings for the schools during the holy month of Ramazan.
The notification issued by the Education Department said that the schools would open from 8:30am to 1:00pm from Monday to Thursday, and on Friday, schools would close at 12:30pm.
The notification also mentioned that for double-shift schools, the first shift would be from 8:30am to 12:00pm, and the second shift would be from 1:00pm to 4:00pm.
According to the notification, the female students would be given an early dismissal, 15 minutes before the regular time, and the new timings would apply to all schools in Punjab.
Recent Stories
Punjab govt notifies schools’ timings during holy month of Ramazan
Sharjah Debt Settlement Committee approves AED76 million to settle debts of 147 ..
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan cricket team’s brand value likely to take ..
UAE hosts annual meeting of Riyadh Memorandum of Understanding Committee
Urvashi Rautela surpasses Alia Bhatt in earnings from Tamil films
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Fan’s conversation to Shaheen goes viral
159 companies fined for unwanted telemarketing calls in Dubai
Omer Shahzad Ties the Knot in an Intimate Ceremony in Makkah – Unseen Pictures ..
Civilians’ trial in military courts: SC judge mentions Imran Khan’s statemen ..
EDGE fortifies strategic alliance with Italy's ELT Group
Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Federal Youth Authority, Al Ain Youth C ..
Burjeel Holdings secures landmark O&M contracts worth AED225 million
More Stories From Education
-
Punjab govt notifies schools’ timings during holy month of Ramazan4 minutes ago
-
School councils activated in Khanewal to improve educational standards20 hours ago
-
Over 1,700 students awarded degrees at HU convocation21 hours ago
-
Sindh govt announces scholarships for students to study at UK’s Oxford University4 days ago
-
SPSC declares 35 candidates fit for appointment as Lecturer, Economics5 days ago
-
Isra University hosts 8th Job &Trade Fair 20255 days ago
-
Strict step taking against cheating in Gandakha exam center: Superintendent Gandakha High School Abu ..5 days ago
-
Farmer’s day celebrated at Nuclear Institute of Agriculture (NIA) Tando Jam5 days ago
-
Essex University delegation visits Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU)5 days ago
-
AIOU hosts seminar on 'Modern Concept of History & Standard Criticism'7 days ago
-
SU VC inaugurates engineering & technology exhibition7 days ago
-
Citizens demand action against charging annual school fees7 days ago