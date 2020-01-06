UrduPoint.com
Punjab Govt To Extend Winter Vacations Till January 12

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 29 seconds ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 02:49 PM

The Punjab government has decided to extend winter vacation of educational institutions till January 12 due to chilly weather in the province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :The Punjab government has decided to extend winter vacation of educational institutions till January 12 due to chilly weather in the province.

According to Minister of Education Punjab, the provisional government took the decision on the demands of the parents.

According to a private news channel, Punjab Minister for Schools Education Murad Raas has announced that the decision was taken to extend winter vacation in view of extreme weather conditions, which may adversely affect the health of children.

The winter vacation in the educational institutions were started from December 20 but on January 6 schools were witnessed low attendance of students and on parents' demand department has decided to extend these holidays in the province.

The education department will release a notification in this regard as well.

