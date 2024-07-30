Open Menu

Punjab Govt To Launch Internship Program For Students

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 30, 2024 | 06:43 PM

Sources say that students will get Rs25,000 as monthly stipend during their internships with the public sector departments.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 30th, 2024) The Punjab government decided to launch internship program for students across various public sector departments, the sources said on Tuesday.

According to these sources, the program will offer interns a monthly stipend of 25,000 rupees.

"This internship program will be implemented by all provincial departments," stated the sources.

In addition to the internship program, the Punjab Chief Minister has approved several key initiatives aimed at enhancing development and creating opportunities for the youth. Among these initiatives is the Climate Leadership Development Internship Program, which has been authorized with instructions for all government departments to start paid internships.

A detailed plan has been outlined, featuring 3,000 projects across different districts with a total budget of 80 billion rupees. These projects will include the development of roads, parks, drainage systems, clean water facilities, street lights, and tube wells. The projects are scheduled for completion within one year, with strict adherence to this timeline. The Urban Unit has been assigned to monitor these projects using the Geographical Information System (GIS).

In another notable decision, the government will cover all costs related to the e-bike scheme, except for insurance. This initiative includes the addition of 10,000 electric bikes, with the government covering the costs of documents, registration, and number plates.

The Chief Minister also announced an increase in the quarterly stipend for the Himmat Card to 10,500 rupees. Special individuals eligible for the Himmat Card will be verified at their homes to ensure that those unable to work receive their benefits.

Furthermore, the establishment of the Punjab Enforcement and Regulatory Authority has been approved. This authority will function at the provincial, district, and tehsil levels to enhance enforcement and regulatory measures across the region.

Amendments to Section 144 under the Criminal Procedure Code 1898 have also been approved. These amendments allow the Deputy Commissioner to impose Section 144 for 30 days, the Home Secretary for 90 days, and the Cabinet for longer periods.

In the education sector, the Chief Minister Internship Program will offer three-month internships to 2,000 students, each receiving a monthly stipend of 25,000 rupees. Additionally, the e-transfer policy for higher and school education has been approved.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif highlighted the importance of government responsibility, stating, "The government is like a mother; it must take care of everyone." She also emphasized the significant role of artists, saying, "An artist is not just for their family but for the entire nation."

Price control and law and order remain top priorities for the Chief Minister. She declared that any failure to control prices would be seen as a failure of the Deputy Commissioner. To reduce transportation costs, she recommended growing vegetables according to the demand of each city.

Other approvals include a residence request by renowned singer Tasawar Khanum, the appointment of the Vice-Chancellor for the University of Wah/Wah Cantt, and the Chairperson of the Punjab Revenue Authority.

