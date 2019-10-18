Punjab Higher Education Commission starts receiving applications for ITGs

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) : Punjab Higher education Commission (PHEC) has started receiving applications for a new round of international travel grants (ITGs) from the eligible faculty members, non-teaching staff and PhD scholars of provincially charted public and private sector universities and public sector colleges of Punjab

The PHEC has so far awarded a total of 481 international travel grants (ITGs) to the scholars in 29 meetings. The PHEC offered international travel grants to public and private sector universities and public sector colleges of the province.

The grant covered the registration fee, airfare, accommodation charges and daily living expenditures up to a specified limit.

In order to facilitate awardees in managing their travel arrangements smooth, the PHEC granted 70 per cent of the awarded money in advance whereas 30 per cent of the remaining amount was reimbursed upon their return.

Scholars can apply for ITG through the PHEC web portal where the detailed requirements and procedures were given.