Punjab Higher Education Commission to expand community colleges in 27 colleges in Punjab

Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) will extend the community college programme to 27 colleges across Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Higher education Commission (PHEC) will extend the community college programme to 27 colleges across Punjab.

This was stated by Chairman PHEC Prof. Dr. Fazal Ahmad Khalid while presiding over an interactive session with the principals of potential colleges at PHEC Head office, Arfa Software Technology Park on Monday.

Orientating the principals of the project, the PHEC Chairman briefed that in the wake of phasing out of two-year BA/BSc degrees, community colleges programme was launched, initially, in nine public sector colleges in Punjab with a PC-I of worth Rs 96 228 million approved for the initiative.

"After the successful evaluation of the first phase, the project is now being extended to 27 more public sector colleges across Punjab with a total amount of Rs 128.719 million as approved in PC-I", the chairman added. He maintained that all colleges under the project would be equipped with modern smart classrooms. "A PC-I worth Rs 5.1 million per college has been approved for the project" Dr Fazal said.

Chairman PHEC briefed that each of 36 community colleges, nine existing and twenty-seven newly identified would also be provided 'Rahnumai Marakaz' for career-related counseling of students. "Punjab Higher Education Commission has already got the approval of a PC-I of worth Rs 95.6 million for the purpose," he added.

Addressing the concerns of principals, Dr.

Fazal Ahmad Khalid ruled out the rumors of privatization of public sector colleges, "As already clarified by the Minister for Higher Education Punjab, no college is being handed over to board of Governors, or being privatized; only the nomenclature is changed" he emphasized.

Earlier, a separate meeting with principals of already established 9 community colleges to review the performance was held under the chairmanship of Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid. The issues of the community colleges were addressed in the meeting.

It was decided unanimously that the furniture items for colleges would centrally be procured. However, a committee was constituted to oversee the procurement process and ensure transparency and quality.

The committee would comprise of principals of community colleges at Govt Township College Lahore, Govt College Okara, Govt College for Women, Faisalabad, Govt College for Women Sargodha, and representatives from the procurement department of Information Technology University, Lahore, and University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore.

He said that a total of 22 people under the community college project would be sent to the United Statesof America (USA) for training in the current fiscal year. Principals were also told that the College TeachingInterns (CTIs) had also been hired for the colleges and PHEC was doing its utmost for the successful implementation of the project across Punjab.