Punjab Introduces New Summer Vacation Policy For Medical Teaching Faculty
Umer Jamshaid Published August 01, 2025 | 09:59 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) The Department of Specialized Health Care and Medical education Punjab has implemented a new summer vacation policy for teaching faculty, effective immediately, to ensure continuous patient care in tertiary care hospitals.
The policy balances the professional responsibilities of faculty members while prioritizing public health services, as outlined in a notification issued on Friday. Public health is a critical and continuous service, with tertiary care hospitals affiliated with medical colleges serving as essential hubs for patient treatment and care. The policy ensures that academic leave does not disrupt the healthcare delivery chain, emphasizing that leave is a facility, not an entitlement. It applies to Professors, Associate Professors, Assistant Professors, Senior Registrars, and Senior Demonstrators/Demonstrators across all government medical colleges and affiliated teaching hospitals.
Summer academic leave is limited to three weeks, deducted from Earned Leave, with 67% of clinical faculty and 50% of basic sciences faculty required to remain on duty in hospitals. Each teaching institution will establish a Leave Management Committee, led by the Principal, CEO/COO/MD/Medical Superintendent, and Senior Head of Department, which will submit a leave roster to the department by April 30 annually. The policy reflects the department’s commitment to maintaining a robust healthcare system while accommodating the needs of teaching faculty, ensuring uninterrupted patient care during the summer months.
