Punjab, KP announce schedule for winter vacations in public, private institutions

The Punjab government also announced winter vacations for public and private colleges and universities. The Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) would remain closed from December 24 through December 31 as per the official notification issued by Secretary HED.

LAHORE/PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 24th, 2022) The Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governments on Saturday announced schedule for winter vacations for all public and private educational institutions — colleges and universities.

it said that the educational institutions would resume academic activities on January 2, the notification stated.

The Sindh government, on December 8, announced winter vacations across the province.

According to the statement issued by the KP government, the winter vacation in cold regions of the province would begin on January 1 and continue for 45 days – February 15.

However, there would be no vacation for colleges and universities situated in the plains of the province.