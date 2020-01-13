Punjab, KP schools reopen after extended winter vacations

Public and private schools of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) have reopened on Monday after extended winter vacations

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th January, 2020) Public and private schools of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) have reopened on Monday after extended winter vacations.Schools in Punjab and KP were scheduled to reopen on January 6 and 7 respectively; however, both provincial governments extended the vacations till January 12 due to extreme weather conditions.On the other hand, thin attendance has been reported in schools across Punjab due to downpours.

Rain in Lahore and its adjacent areas turned the weather cold.Rain has also been reported from other cities of Punjab including Faisalabad, Gujrat, Sialkot, Mandi Bahauddin, Pir Mahal, Jhang, Bhakkar and Mianwali.End/Online/TR/FF==========SC restores membership of BAP MPA Akbar AskaniISLAMABAD, January 13 (Online): Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) MPA Mohammad Akbar Askani's provincial assembly membership for the constituency PB-48 (Kech) has been restored on Monday when the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) suspended the Balochistan Election Tribunal's declaration of his election as "null and void".

Meanwhile, the court adjourned the hearing till Jan.

24.The Balochistan Election Tribunal had on December 31 ordered the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to conduct re-election in provincial assembly's Constituencies PB-8 (Barkhan) and PB-48 (Kech) on allegations of rigging.

From PB-8 (Barkhan), provincial minister Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran was elected.The tribunal had also asked the ECP to de-notify the notifications of the election victory of the two MPAs.Against the result of PB-48 (Kech), the election petition had been filed by Asghar Rind, who had contested the election as a candidate of the Balochistan National Party-Awami and lost against Mr Askani, the Adviser to the Chief Minister on Fisheries.