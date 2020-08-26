UrduPoint.com
Punjab Literacy Deptt Signs Agreement For Improvement In Literacy Rate

Muhammad Irfan 29 seconds ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 04:54 PM

The Literacy & Non-Formal Basic Education Department (L&NFBED) Punjab and an NGO, Alight Pakistan, signed an agreement of collaboration for devising and implementing multi-pronged strategies to improve literacy rate in the provinc

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :The Literacy & Non-Formal Basic education Department (L&NFBED) Punjab and an NGO, Alight Pakistan, signed an agreement of collaboration for devising and implementing multi-pronged strategies to improve literacy rate in the province.

The agreement was signed by Secretary L&NFBED Sumaira Samad, and, Deputy Chief of Alight Pakistan Kamran Iftikhar in the presence of Punjab Minister for Literacy and Non-Formal Basic Education Department Raja Rashid Hafeez, Country Representative Alight Pakistan Dr Tariq Cheema, and, Additional Secretary Literacy Department Bashir Zahid Goraya here on Wednesday.

"We are building partnerships in multiple areas to expand network and enhance the impact of the department," Raja Rashid Hafeez said.

According to the arrangement duly approved by the Standing Committee of Cabinet on Legislative business, model non-formal shelter schools will be established at the pre-identifiedlocations. Besides, educational materials, imparting of teachers training and missing facilitieswould also be provided for literacy centers across the province.

More Stories From Education

