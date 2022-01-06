UrduPoint.com

Punjab Schools To Be Reopened From Jan 7: Secretary School

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 06, 2022 | 11:38 AM

Punjab schools to be reopened from Jan 7: Secretary School

Ghulam Fareed says they have no plan to extend winter vacations announced earlier in all districts of Punjab during the last week of December, 2021.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- Jan 6th, 2022) Punjab Secretary Schools Ghulal Fareed has said that all schools in 24 districts of the province will be reopened on Friday (tomorrow).

He says that they were not planning to extend winter vacations.

Earlier, the school department had announced winter vacations in compliance of the order of the Lahore High Court. The vacations were announced from Dec 23 to January 6. Today is the last date of winter vacations at schools.

