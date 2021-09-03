Punjab shuts down schools amid worsening situation of COVID-19

(@fidahassanain)

Education Minister Murad Raas says that all public and private schools of Punjab to be closed from Sept 6th to September 11th, 2021 due to worsening situation of COVID-19.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 3rd, 2021) The Punjab government on Friday decided to close schools again from Monday for six days due to worsening situation of COVID-19.

Taking to Twitter, education Minister Murad Raas made this announcement.

The minister wrote, “All Public & Private Schools of Punjab to be closed from September 6th to September 11th, 2021 due COVID 19 conditions,” the minister tweeted.

He asked everyone to adhere to COVID-19 SOP.

“Please stay home and stay safe. Protect yourself and your families,” said the minister.

