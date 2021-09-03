UrduPoint.com

Punjab Shuts Down Schools Amid Worsening Situation Of COVID-19

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 01:26 PM

Punjab shuts down schools amid worsening situation of COVID-19

Education Minister Murad Raas says that all public and private schools of Punjab to be closed from Sept 6th to September 11th, 2021 due to worsening situation of COVID-19.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 3rd, 2021) The Punjab government on Friday decided to close schools again from Monday for six days due to worsening situation of COVID-19.

Taking to Twitter, education Minister Murad Raas made this announcement.

The minister wrote, “All Public & Private Schools of Punjab to be closed from September 6th to September 11th, 2021 due COVID 19 conditions,” the minister tweeted.

He asked everyone to adhere to COVID-19 SOP.

“Please stay home and stay safe. Protect yourself and your families,” said the minister.

(Details to follow)

Related Topics

Education Government Of Punjab Punjab Twitter September From

Recent Stories

Floating Dutch cow farm aims to curb climate impac ..

Floating Dutch cow farm aims to curb climate impact

9 minutes ago
 Govt spent Rs 4.979 bln on agriculture uplift proj ..

Govt spent Rs 4.979 bln on agriculture uplift projects under NAEP

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan urges international effort to help Afghan ..

Pakistan urges international effort to help Afghanistan

9 minutes ago
 PAC examines highlighted audit paras of FBR

PAC examines highlighted audit paras of FBR

12 minutes ago
 Afghan U19 cricket team leaves for Islamabad amid ..

Afghan U19 cricket team leaves for Islamabad amid tight security

12 minutes ago
 Second shift schools a visionary initiative with c ..

Second shift schools a visionary initiative with creating 704 new jobs: Ministe ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.