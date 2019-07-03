Punjab Text Board includes human rights chapter in Pakistan Studies

The Punjab Curriculum and Text Board (PCTB) has included human rights chapter in newly printed text books of Pakistan Studies for grades IX to XII

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :The Punjab Curriculum and Text board (PCTB) has included human rights chapter in newly printed text books of Pakistan Studies for grades IX to XII .

A report submitted by Punjab Text Board to Lahore High Court stated that chapter 1 of Pakistan's Constitution of 1973, which deals with fundamental rights, and the UN declaration of human rights, the Islamic concept of human rights. The concept had been incorporated in the books of Pakistan studies.

The report was filed an order issued by the court on contempt petition seeking action against the authorities for not implementing an order issued in 2015 about inclusion of chapter on human rights in school syllabus and curriculum .

According to report the education about fundamental human rights was critical for the youth to know their right of fair trail and right of equal treatment .

According to Report over the world the students at school level were taught about fundamental rights may have been provided in constitution of the country.