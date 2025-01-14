Punjab University admission date extended

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab University Examinations Department has extended the last date for receipt of admission forms and fee for regular, late college, private, improve division, additional subjects and special categories candidates of Associate Degree Arts/Science/Commerce Part-I and II annual examination 2025

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) Punjab University Examinations Department has extended the last date for receipt of admission forms and fee for regular, late college, private, improve division, additional subjects and special categories candidates of Associate Degree Arts/Science/Commerce Part-I and II annual examination 2025.

According to a PU spokesman, now the last date of submission of admission forms for said exams with single fee is 31-01-2025. Details are available at www.pu.edu.pk.