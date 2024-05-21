Punjab University, AGAHE ink MoU

Open Menu

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) The Punjab University Department of Social Work and AGAHE signed a memorandum of understating (MoU) to collaborate community services, humanitarian response, climate change, food safety & security, research, entrepreneurship, nutrition, environmental protection and internship programs.

The signing ceremony was held at PU Vice-Chancellor Office’s committee room, here on Tuesday.

VC Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, Chairperson Department of Social Work Dr Uzma Ashiq, Director External Linkages Dr Sobia Khurram, Bushra Naheed, Dr Tahira Jabeen, Prof Arshad Abbasi and other senior faculty members were present.

According to the MoU, both organizations have assured their commitment for mutual learning and cooperation.

Meanwhile, PU Examinations Department has declared the results of Bachelor of Fine Arts (Painting) third year and B.Sc. (Hons.) 5-years Degree Program in Doctors of Physiotherapy, final Professional, annual examination 2023.

Details are available at PU website www.pu.edu.pk.

