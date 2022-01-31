UrduPoint.com

Punjab University Announces Associate Degree Arts/Science Result

Sumaira FH Published January 31, 2022 | 10:28 PM

Punjab University announces Associate Degree Arts/Science result

Punjab University Examinations Department has announced the result of Associate Degree in Arts/Science (BA/BSc) Part-1 & Part-II supplementary examination 2020 and annual examination 2021, Special Category and BA (Hearing Impaired candidates) annual examination 2021

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab University Examinations Department has announced the result of Associate Degree in Arts/Science (BA/BSc) Part-1 & Part-II supplementary examination 2020 and annual examination 2021, Special Category and BA (Hearing Impaired candidates) annual examination 2021.

According to a press release issued here on Monday, all affiliated colleges and private candidates are informed that last date for submission of admission forms for Associate Degree in Arts/Science (BA/BSc) Part-1 & Part-II and BA (Hearing Impaired candidates only) supplementary examination 2022 with single fee is February 15, 2022.

This schedule is open for only those candidates who have compartment in Associate Degree in Arts/Science (BA/BSc) Part-1 & Part-II & BA (Hearing Impaired candidates) and having valid chance under the rules. No Fresh/full subjects' candidates are allowed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the examination of Associate Degree in Arts/Science (BA/BSc) Part-I & Part-II and BA (Hearing Impaired candidates) supplementary examination, 2022 will tentatively be conducted in 3rd week of March, 2022. Candidates are advised to submit their admission forms through online only. No admission form will be accepted by hand or by post.

The total candidates appeared in Associate Degree Arts/Science Part-I supplementary examination 2020 and annual examination 2021 are 105,079 out of which 39,431 candidates passed the exam while the overall percentage is 37.53 percent. Similarly, the total candidates appeared in Associate Degree Arts/Science Part-II supplementary examination 2020 and annual examination 2021 are 81,149 out of which 34,092 candidates passed the exam while the overall percentage is 42.01 percent. Details are available at www.pu.edu.pk.

