LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :The Punjab University would remain closed for Eid-ul-Azha holidays August 12 to 16, 2019

However, the university would reopen on August 24, in lieu of extra holiday ofAugust 16.