LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :A meeting of Punjab University Advanced Studies and Research Board (AS&RB) was held under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad here on Monday.

The board approved 43 PhD synopses, 30 evaluation reports, 40 panel of examiners, 24 extension cases and 21 miscellaneous cases.