UrduPoint.com

Punjab University Awards 10 PhD Degrees

Sumaira FH Published April 18, 2023 | 09:52 PM

Punjab University awards 10 PhD degrees

Punjab University has awarded PhD degrees to ten scholars in various disciplines, according to the varsity spokesman here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :Punjab University has awarded PhD degrees to ten scholars in various disciplines, according to the varsity spokesman here on Tuesday.

He explained that the scholars included Sana Aslam daughter of Muhammad Aslam in the subject of Physics, Sumaira Hussain daughter of Faqeer Muhammad in the subject of Information Management, Rizwana Shami daughter of Muhammad Hanif Shami in the subject of Polymer Technology, Ammara Khalid daughter of Syed Khalid Ashraf in the subject of Microbiology & Molecular Genetics, Muhammad Saleem Akhtar son of Muhammad Bashir in the subject of Pakistan Studies, Faisal Shahzad Khan son of Muhammad Nawaz Khan in the subject of Political Science, Sadia Naz daughter of Muhammad Hanif in the subject of Chemistry, Gulnaz Shahzadi daughter of Muhammad Hussain in the subject of International Relations, Sumbal Shahbaz daughter of Muhammad Shahbaz Khan in the subject of Public Health and Burarah Arooj daughter of Ahmad Ali Chattha in the subject of Biochemistry.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Punjab Nawaz Khan

Recent Stories

US Warned NATO of Over 11,000 Theater Launches Sin ..

US Warned NATO of Over 11,000 Theater Launches Since Russia's SMO Began - Space ..

1 minute ago
 Trump Says Musk Trying to Befriend 'Horrible' Bide ..

Trump Says Musk Trying to Befriend 'Horrible' Biden Admin., Doubts Musk Voted fo ..

2 minutes ago
 US Secret Service Says Toddler Entered White House ..

US Secret Service Says Toddler Entered White House Grounds, Was Reunited With Pa ..

2 minutes ago
 The Lahore High Court (LHC) disposes of Buzdar's p ..

The Lahore High Court (LHC) disposes of Buzdar's petition

4 minutes ago
 Three healthcare establishments sealed in ICT

Three healthcare establishments sealed in ICT

4 minutes ago
 PSB organizes coaching course

PSB organizes coaching course

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.