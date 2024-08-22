Punjab University awards 10 PhD degrees

Punjab University has awarded ten PhD degrees to the scholars

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) Punjab University has awarded ten PhD degrees to the scholars.

Zakia Resshid Ehsen D/o Syed Resshid Ehsen was awarded degree in the subject of English, Fazail Asrar Ahmed S/o Kh.

Muhammad Taseer in the subject of Islamic Studies, Zobia Mubarak D/o Mubarak Ali in the subject of Pharmacy (Pharmaceutics), Huma Hassan D/o Hassan Muhammad in the subject of Applied Psychology, Abu Bakar S/o Mazhar Hussain in the subject of Solid State Physics, Rizwan Abid S/o Abid Ali in the subject of Biochemistry, Iqra Farooq D/o Farooq Asgher in the subject of Biotechnology, Rabbia Khan D/o Dawood Ahmad Khan in the subject of Sociology, Sadia Akhter D/o Muhammad Akhter in the subject of Mathematics and Wang Tianyi D/o Wang Baoshu in the subject of History.