Punjab University Awards 10 PhD Degrees
Sumaira FH Published August 22, 2024 | 11:53 PM
Punjab University has awarded ten PhD degrees to the scholars
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) Punjab University has awarded ten PhD degrees to the scholars.
Zakia Resshid Ehsen D/o Syed Resshid Ehsen was awarded degree in the subject of English, Fazail Asrar Ahmed S/o Kh.
Muhammad Taseer in the subject of Islamic Studies, Zobia Mubarak D/o Mubarak Ali in the subject of Pharmacy (Pharmaceutics), Huma Hassan D/o Hassan Muhammad in the subject of Applied Psychology, Abu Bakar S/o Mazhar Hussain in the subject of Solid State Physics, Rizwan Abid S/o Abid Ali in the subject of Biochemistry, Iqra Farooq D/o Farooq Asgher in the subject of Biotechnology, Rabbia Khan D/o Dawood Ahmad Khan in the subject of Sociology, Sadia Akhter D/o Muhammad Akhter in the subject of Mathematics and Wang Tianyi D/o Wang Baoshu in the subject of History.
Recent Stories
The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic
Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit
SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case
Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate
Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..
ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26
Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy
Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister
Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records
Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter
Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods
More Stories From Education
-
Federal Board announces Intermediate Part I&II results 202413 hours ago
-
Collective efforts imperative to ensure food security: UAF VC13 hours ago
-
PU teachers disown elected body, condemns personal usage of ASA1 day ago
-
KU VC inaugurates drip irrigation system at Pharmacy Chowk2 days ago
-
Septuagenarian gets second PhD degree from BZU3 days ago
-
OCAS receives over 200,000 application for intermediate admissions3 days ago
-
PU awards ten PhD degrees4 days ago
-
AIOU opens admissions in matric, FA certificate courses4 days ago
-
Punjab University (PU) awards 10 PhD degrees4 days ago
-
Sargodha University to receive Rs 100m for nurturing student business ideas8 days ago
-
PU declares 4-year BS programme results14 days ago
-
Punjab University sets up summer camp in China22 days ago