Punjab University awards five PhD degrees

Punjab University awarded five PhD degree to the scholars in various subjects

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab University awarded five PhD degree to the scholars in various subjects.

According to PU sources, Muzzamal Sitara D/o Basharat Ali was awarded degree in the subject of Mathematics after approval of her thesis entitled 'Extensions of Graph Structures Under q-Rung Picture Fuzzy Environment'.

Sumbal Nosheen D/o Fahim Arif got the degree in the subject of Pharmacy (Pharmaceutics) after approval of her thesis entitled 'Molecular Characterization of New Delhi Metallo-beta-Lactamase in Multidrug Resistant Clinical Isolates of Escherichia coli among Paediatric Patients'.

Abdul Rauf S/o Muhammad Rafique completed his PhD in the subject of education after approval of his thesis entitled 'Effect of Directed Activities Related to Texts on English Reading Comprehension and Writing Skills of Grade XI Students'.

Nisar Abid S/o Abid Ali got the degree in the subject of Education after approval of his thesis entitled 'Relationship Between Students' Academic Enablers and Their Academic Achievement at Secondary Level in Punjab'. Nimra Afzal D/o Muhammad Afzal Bhatti got the degree in the subjectof Zoology after approval of her thesis entitled 'Impact of Air Quality in Working Environmentsof Different Hospitals of Lahore, Pakistan'.