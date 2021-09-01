Punjab University awards five PhD degrees

The Punjab University (PU) has awarded five PhD degrees to the scholars in various subjects

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :The Punjab University (PU) has awarded five PhD degrees to the scholars in various subjects.

Abdul Rasheed, S/o Allah Dewaya, was awarded the degree in the subject of Agricultural Sciences after approval of his thesis entitled 'Genome Wide Association Mapping of Yield and other Agronomic Traits in Rice'. Amina Yaqoob, D/o Qari Muhammad Yaqoob, got the degree in the subject of Molecular Biology after approval of her thesis entitled 'Expression of Expansin gene in Cotton Under Fiber Specific and Constitutive Promoters'. Sumaira Anwar, D/o Muhammad Anwar, completed her PhD in the subject of Microbiology and Molecular Genetics after approval of her thesis entitled 'Isolation and Identification of Actinomycetes from Rhizospheric Soils and Their Agricultural Applications'.

Hafsa Amat Ur Rasool, D/o Muzammal Hussain, got the degree in the subject of Microbiology and Molecular Genetics after approval of her thesis entitled 'Preclinical Studies of Acetylcholinesterase Inhibitors: A Common Treatment to Various Neuronal Disorders'.

PU awarded the degree to Khizra Tabassum, D/o Noor UL Amin, in the subject of urdu after approval of her thesis entitled 'The Impact of Capitalism on Modern Urdu Poem: A Critical Study'.