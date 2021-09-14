UrduPoint.com

Punjab University Awards Five PhD Degrees

Tue 14th September 2021

Punjab University awards five PhD degrees

Punjab University (PU) has awarded five PhD degrees to scholars in various subjects

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab University (PU) has awarded five PhD degrees to scholars in various subjects.

According to notification, the university granted degree to Irfan Ullah son of Fazal Hussain in the subject of Pakistan Studies after approval of his thesis entitled 'The Kashmiris Struggle in Indian held Kashmir: Impact on South Asia (1989-2008)'.

Saeed Ahmed son of Allah Ditta got his degree in the subject of History after approval of his thesis entitled 'Contextualizing Marginality of Christian Community in Lahore form 1947 to 2015'. The PU also granted degree to Nasir Ali Raza S/o Noor Muhammad in the subject of urdu after approval of his thesis entitled 'Tradition of Anees Shanasi in Urdu: Published Books'.

Sadia Jamil D/o Muhammad Jamil got her degree in the subject of education after approval of her thesis entitled 'Relationship Between Learning Organisation Dimensions and Organisational Commitment at University Level in Punjab'. Muhammad Haris Mateen son of Muhammad Ibrahim got his degree in the subject of Mathematics after approval of his thesis entitled 'A Structural Study of Digraphs Over Finite Rings Using Modular Exponentiation'.

