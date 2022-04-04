UrduPoint.com

Punjab University Awards Five PhD Degrees

Sumaira FH Published April 04, 2022 | 11:13 PM

Punjab University has awarded five PhD degrees to the scholars in various disciplines

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :

The PU spokesman told media here Monday that Muhammad Azam Ali S/o Falak Sher has been awarded Ph.

D degree in the subject of Molecular Biology after approval of his thesis entitled 'Transformation of Arabidopsis CER3 Gene to Study its Role Against Various Stresses in Cotton', Muhammad Tahir Rashid S/o Abdul Rashid in the subject of Political Science after approval of his thesis entitled 'Pakistan's Strategic Realignment with USA and China (2001-2018)', Muhammad Asif S/o Ehsanul Haq in the subject of International Relations after approval of his thesis entitled 'Comparative Analysis Between Nigeria and Pakistan: Religious Extremism as Case Study', Hina Rashid D/o Abdul Rashid in the subject of Political Science after approval of her thesis entitled 'Dynamics of Women Empowerment and Political Decision Making in Punjab Assembly: An Analysis of the Role of Women Legislators (2008-2018)' and Waseem Din S/o Samouil Masih in the subject of Political Science after approval of his thesis entitled 'Conflict Zone: Military Intervention Strategy of Competing Powers Protecting their Strategic Interests (A Case of Syrian War Theatre)'.

