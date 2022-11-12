Punjab University awards five PhD degrees

Punjab University has awarded five PhD degrees to scholars in various disciplines

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab University has awarded five PhD degrees to scholars in various disciplines.

Punjab University spokesman told media here Saturday that Shahid Murtaza son of Malik Ghulam Murtazahas been awarded Ph.

D degree in the subject of Molecular Biology after approval of his thesis entitled 'Multiple Transgenic Strategies to Control Myzus Persicae Transmitted Potato Leaf Roll Virus in Potato', Maria Tayyab daughter of Muhammad Tayyab Baig in the subject of Molecular Biology after approval of her thesis entitled 'Antioxidant Preconditioning of Mesenchymal Stem Cells for Treatment of Damaged Liver', Neelam Saba daughter of Inayat Baboo in the subject of Biochemistry after approval of her thesis entitled 'Linkage of Autosomal Recessive Congenital Cataract in Pakistani Families', Sadia Anwer daughter of Muhammad Anwer in the subject of Islamic Studies after approval of her thesis entitled 'Science of Ambiguity of the Quran and the Quranic Exegesis (An Analytical Study)' and Muhammad Zaheer Baber son of Muhammad Rashied in the subject of Persian after approval of his thesis entitled 'Editing, Annotation and Formulation of Majma-ul-Kamal by Muhammad Ismail Chishti Gujrati'.