Punjab University awards five PhD degrees

Punjab University has awarded five PhD degrees to the scholars after approval of their thesis and viva-voce

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab University has awarded five PhD degrees to the scholars after approval of their thesis and viva-voce.

According to a press release issued here on Wednesday, Mehwish Batool D/o Malik Khadim Hussain has been awarded the degree in the subject of Chemical Engineering after approval of her thesis entitled 'Synthesis and Characterization of Filler Based Mixed Matrix Membranes for Desalination', Mahpara Hasan D/o Ali Hasan in the subject of urdu after approval of her thesis entitled 'Zaka-ul-Rehman- Life and Works', Majida Khatoon D/o Habib Ullah in the subject of education after approval of her thesis entitled 'Investigation of the Causes of High Performing and Low Performing Secondary Schools of Public Sector: Multiple Case Studies', Arooj Khan D/o Muhammad Nadeem Khan in the subject of Education after approval of her thesis entitled 'Relationship among Writing Self-Efficacy, Self-Regulation and Academic Writing Anxiety at Postgraduate Level' and Nazia Wahid D/o Amir Wahid in the subject of Information Management after approval of her thesis entitled 'Research Performance Evaluation of Pakistani Authors: A Scientometric Analysis'.