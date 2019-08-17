UrduPoint.com
Punjab University Awards Five PhD Degrees

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 17th August 2019 | 08:21 PM

The Punjab University (PU) on Saturday awarded five PhD degrees to scholars in various disciplines

The Punjab University (PU) on Saturday awarded five PhD degrees to scholars in various disciplines.

The scholars, who were awarded degrees included Burhan Zamir in the subject of Physics after approval of his thesis titled 'Wave Propagation in Layered and Sandwich Structures'; Saher Shahid in the subject of Biological Sciences after approval of her thesis titled 'Effects of Carbohydrate Binding Modules on Characteristics of Xylanases from Thermophilic Bacteria'; Jaweria Shamshad in the subject of Environmental Sciences after approval of her thesis titled 'Simulation and Modeling of Climate Change Impacts on Water Resources of Pakistan Under Possible Future Socioeconomic Scenarios'; Sara Siddiqui in the subject of Chemistry after approval of her thesis titled 'Biological Screening of Some Aeroallergens in Pakistan' and Hafsa Shahbaz in the subject of Microbiology & Molecular Genetics after approval of her thesis titled 'Plant Growth Promoting Potential of Nickel and Chromium Resistant Bacteria'.

