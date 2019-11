The Punjab University (PU) has awarded five PhD degrees to scholars in various disciplines

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2019 ) :The Punjab University (PU) has awarded five PhD degrees to scholars in various disciplines.

Spokesman of the University told here on Saturday that Rahila Huma was awarded PhD degree in Chemistry, Sumera Akram in Zoology, Nyla Mobarik in History, Salma Khatoon in English and Sumera-tul-Hasan in Sociology subject after approval of their theses.