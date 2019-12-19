Punjab University awards five PhD degrees

(@FahadShabbir)

The Punjab University on Thursday awarded five PhD degrees to the scholars in various disciplines

The scholars who were awarded degrees included Abdul Rauf in the subject of Chemistry after approval of his thesis titled `A Study of Sorption, Regeneration and Reuse of Biomass for Sequestering Toxic Metal ions/dyes from Industrial Wastes', Ammara Tabassum in the subject of South Asian Studies after approval of her thesis titled `Status and Role of Religious Minorities in Pakistan: A Case Study of Christians in Punjab (1947-2013)' and Sumbal Asghar in the subject of education after approval of her thesis titled `Assessing the Effectiveness of Higher Order Questioning Based Instructions on Critical Thinking skills of Seventh Grade Students in Science Subject'.

Similarly, Khurram Gulzar was awarded degree in the subject of Education after approval of his thesis titled `Examining Grades as Valid Measures of SecondarySchool Students' Competence in Mathematics' and Ayesha Ilyas in the subject of Environmental Sciences after approval of her thesis titled `Efficiency Evaluation of Some Indigenous Plant Extracts to Control the Fruit fly'.

