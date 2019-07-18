Punjab University awards five PhD degrees in various disciplines

The Punjab University (PU) on Thursday announced the awarded of five PhD degrees to scholars in various disciplines

The scholars who have been awarded the degrees included: Muhammad Rashid, son of Muhammad Hanif in the subject of Political Science after approval of his thesis titled 'Christian Minority of Lahore: Socio-Political Challenges and Options (2001-2014)'; Asmaa Azeemn daughter of Muhammad Azeem Warraich, in the subject of Special education after approval of her thesis titled 'Self Efficacy of Regular Education Teachers in Inclusive Classroom Settings'; Sehrish Mushtaq, daughter of Muhammad Mushtaq, in the subject of Agriculture Science (Plant Pathology) after approval of her thesis titled 'Molecular Characterization of Bacterial Diversity from Citrus in Punjab Pakistan'; Sadia Basharat, daughter of Basharat Ali, in the subject of Botany after approval of her thesis titled 'In Vitro Propagation Studies and Partial Biochemical Characterization for Drought Stress in Jatropha Curcas L'; and Asam Farid, son of Farid Khan, in the subject of Applied Geology after approval of his thesis titled 'Geophysical Characterization of Late Quaternary Basin Deposits and Hydro-geo-physical Modeling of Lakkimarwat and Domail Plains, Khyber Pakhtunkwa, Paksitan'.