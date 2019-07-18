UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab University Awards Five PhD Degrees In Various Disciplines

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 07:06 PM

Punjab University awards five PhD degrees in various disciplines

The Punjab University (PU) on Thursday announced the awarded of five PhD degrees to scholars in various disciplines

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :The Punjab University (PU) on Thursday announced the awarded of five PhD degrees to scholars in various disciplines.

The scholars who have been awarded the degrees included: Muhammad Rashid, son of Muhammad Hanif in the subject of Political Science after approval of his thesis titled 'Christian Minority of Lahore: Socio-Political Challenges and Options (2001-2014)'; Asmaa Azeemn daughter of Muhammad Azeem Warraich, in the subject of Special education after approval of her thesis titled 'Self Efficacy of Regular Education Teachers in Inclusive Classroom Settings'; Sehrish Mushtaq, daughter of Muhammad Mushtaq, in the subject of Agriculture Science (Plant Pathology) after approval of her thesis titled 'Molecular Characterization of Bacterial Diversity from Citrus in Punjab Pakistan'; Sadia Basharat, daughter of Basharat Ali, in the subject of Botany after approval of her thesis titled 'In Vitro Propagation Studies and Partial Biochemical Characterization for Drought Stress in Jatropha Curcas L'; and Asam Farid, son of Farid Khan, in the subject of Applied Geology after approval of his thesis titled 'Geophysical Characterization of Late Quaternary Basin Deposits and Hydro-geo-physical Modeling of Lakkimarwat and Domail Plains, Khyber Pakhtunkwa, Paksitan'.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Education Punjab Minority Agriculture Drought Rashid Christian From

Recent Stories

Commissioner calls for devising rain contingency p ..

1 minute ago

PML-N leaders condemn Khaqan's arrest by NAB

1 minute ago

JUI-F won't let anyone impose foreign agenda on co ..

1 minute ago

Toll in Japan suspected arson rises to 33: fire de ..

1 minute ago

Putin, Macron Discuss Syrian Conflict, Ukrainian C ..

7 minutes ago

Labour Peers to Consider No-Confidence Vote Agains ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.